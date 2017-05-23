Kendrick Lamar Joins Future on ‘Mask Off’ Remix

Kendrick seems almost baffled by his own success on his new verse. May 23, 2017 11:20 AM
Filed Under: Future, Kendrick Lamar

By Hayden Wright

Future’s “Mask Off” is currently sitting in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and he just released a supercharged remix featuring Kendrick Lamar.

Related: Kendrick Lamar Painting to Grace U.S. Capitol Building

Kendrick seems almost baffled by his own success on his new verse. “Platinum, platinum, platinum / Gotta look at self and ask what happened,” he raps. “How y’all let a conscious n—- go commercial / While only makin’ conscious albums?”

Listen to the “Mask Off” remix below.

