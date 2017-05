Hailee Steinfeld has released the music video for her current single “Most Girls.”

The Academy Award nominated actress turned singer plays multiple roles in her latest visual including a boxer, a Hollywood starlet, a bookworm and a designer.

The clip ends with Hailee surrounded by female friends wearing t-shirts emblazoned with words like “relentless” and “fearless.”

Check out Steinfeld’s latest below.