7 Photos that Prove Country Music’s Hockey Obsession

The Nashville Predators are in the NHL finals for the first time in franchise history and the country music community is excited… really excited.

Here are seven great photos of country artists showing their Predators pride.

Thomas Rhett and pregnant wife Lauren hit game six against the Anaheim Ducks with Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline. Brett Eldredge was there too, “I’ll 5th wheel with this crew any day…” he tweeted.

Solid crew tonight... headed to the cup🥊🥊💯💯👍👍 A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on May 22, 2017 at 8:47pm PDT

“It’s a nerve-wracking experience,” Keith Urban said of performing the National Anthem for the first time before game three against the Ducks. “But, above all, it’s a huge honor. It was — for me, probably — for all the years I’ve lived here, one of the proudest moments, ever, in my life.”

It was a huge honor - thank you @predsnhl!!! #Smashville #StandWithUs #BecauseItsTheCup #PredsPride A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on May 17, 2017 at 3:59pm PDT

Jason Aldean shared a snap with wife Brittany Kerr at Bridgestone Arena, the couple recently announced that they are expecting their first child together, a boy.

Go Preds!!! #smashville @predsnhl A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on May 16, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

Dierks Bentley credited himself and Luke Bryan for the Predators’ 4-1 win over the Blackhawks, all they had to was put on their “smashville” hats.

I don't think we should take all the credit but I will say once @lukebryan and I put these hats on the @predsnhl scored two goals in a row! Just sayin. #GoPreds A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) on Apr 20, 2017 at 7:50pm PDT

A photo wasn’t enough to contain Kelsea Ballerini’s enthusiasm, she needed to get animated.

SMASHVILLE. A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on May 22, 2017 at 8:12pm PDT

Carrie Underwood is married to Predators’ Captain Mike Fisher, so she’s been representing all along, even her nails get the blue and gold treatment.

Golden Girls! #NSHvsANA #PredsPride A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 22, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT