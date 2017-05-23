7 Photos that Prove Country Music’s Hockey Obsession

The Nashville Predators are in the NHL finals for the first time in franchise history and the country music community is excited… really excited.
Here are seven great photos of country artists showing their Predators pride.
Thomas Rhett and pregnant wife Lauren hit game six against the Anaheim Ducks with Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline. Brett Eldredge was there too, “I’ll 5th wheel with this crew any day…” he tweeted.
“It’s a nerve-wracking experience,” Keith Urban said of performing the National Anthem for the first time before game three against the Ducks. “But, above all, it’s a huge honor. It was — for me, probably — for all the years I’ve lived here, one of the proudest moments, ever, in my life.”
Jason Aldean shared a snap with wife Brittany Kerr at Bridgestone Arena, the couple recently announced that they are expecting their first child together, a boy.
Dierks Bentley credited himself and Luke Bryan for the Predators’ 4-1 win over the Blackhawks, all they had to was put on their “smashville” hats.
A photo wasn’t enough to contain Kelsea Ballerini’s enthusiasm, she needed to get animated.
Carrie Underwood is married to Predators’ Captain Mike Fisher, so she’s been representing all along, even her nails get the blue and gold treatment.