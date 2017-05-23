Bryson Tiller Unveils ‘True to Self’ Album Tracklist

By Abby Hassler

Bryson Tiller’s second studio album, True to Self, will arrive June 23 and ahead of its release, the rapper revealed the record’s official tracklist on social media today (May 23).

Tiller posted the back cover art of the 19-track album, but interestingly two of his three recently released tracks are not included on the LP. Tiller released “Honey,” “Get Mine” and “Somethin Tells Me” earlier this month, but only the last song appears on the album.

The post doesn’t list any collaborators, though Travis Scott tweeted the tracklisting with the caption, “‘Don’t get to high’ Young tiller let’s get it Can’t wait for this album,” which might suggest he’s featured on the record.

Check out the post below.

tracklist ✔️#TruetoSelf A post shared by @brysontiller on May 23, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

1. Rain On Me

2. No Longer Friends

3. Don’t Get Too High

4. Blowing Smoke

5. We Both Know

6. You Got It

7. In Check

8. Self-Made

9. Run Me Dry

10. High Stakes

11. Rain Interlude

12. Teach Me A Lesson

13. Stay Blessed

14. Money Problems/Benz Truck

15. Set It Off

16. Nevermind This Interlude

17. Before You Judge

18. Somethin Tells Me

19. Always