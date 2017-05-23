Brett Eldredge Honors Grandfathers with Custom In-Ear Monitors

The in-ear monitor showcases the names of both grandfathers from his Eldredge and Vonderlage sides. May 23, 2017 5:11 PM
Filed Under: brett eldredge

By Abby Hassler

Brett Eldredge took to social media to shared the unique way he is honoring his beloved grandfathers. The country star posted a new set of Ultimate Ears UE7 customized in-ear monitors Monday (May 22), which showcase the names of both men from his Eldredge and Vonderlage sides.

“My grandfathers were a big inspiration to me & big supporters of my dreams…these are their signatures & they live on through every song,” the 31-year-old wrote on social media.

With these earpieces, Eldredge can pay homage to his family when he starts on his national tour, hitting up major festivals throughout the summer.

Check out the post below.

