Ariana Grande Fans Turn ‘Dangerous Woman’ Artwork into Symbol of Peace

Fans and artists alike have used the image to show the solidarity. May 23, 2017 4:59 PM
Last night (May 22), a tragic attack left 22 people dead and nearly 60 injured in Manchester, England. An explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena following the ending of Ariana Grande’s show.

Now fans are turning the pop star’s Dangerous Woman album art, which features a mask with bunny ears, into a unifying symbol of peace (via Pop Crush).

After news spread online about the senseless attack, an unknown artist created an image of a black ribbon on a pink background with the Dangerous Woman record’s rabbit ears forming a peace sign.

Shawn Mendes was one of many to use the artwork when he took to social media to express his grief and support.

