Thomas Rhett Takes Adopted Daughter Willa Gray on Tour

The country star welcomed his wife and daughter on tour with him this weekend. May 22, 2017 1:48 PM
By Abby Hassler

Thomas Rhett brought his wife Lauren and newly adopted daughter Willa Gray on the road with him this past weekend (May 19-20). Rhett even brought Willa out on stage to greet the crowd.

The country star shared a video compilation from his concert in Mississippi, which shows Willa Gray hanging out behind the scenes with her mother. Another image shows the little girl sporting a large pair of noise-canceling headphones in her dad’s arms onstage.

Lauren also shared a moment from the weekend on social media with the caption, “despite her confused look, I think she really loved her first weekend on the road 💛 (& daddy took her on stage!! 😩😍-soo cute)”

Check out the posts below.

Can't wait to get back to Mississippi! Always a great crowd🤘🏻

A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on

The coolest thing ever

A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on

