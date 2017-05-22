Rihanna & Lupita Nyong’o Movie May Actually Happen

By Abby Hassler

What started as a hilarious meme earlier this year, has now turned into the best possible scenario for fans of Rihanna and Lupita Nyong’o. Entertainment Weekly reports Netflix will produce a film starring the two.

Selma’s Ava DuVernay has already signed on to direct the film while Insecure’s Issa Rae is in talks to write the script. The concept has not yet been announced, but inside sources say production will begin in early 2018.

Back in April, Rihanna and Nyong’o sat next to each other at Paris Fashion Week, which prompted a Twitter user to create a movie concept behind a photo of the two.

The fan wrote, “Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and Lupita is the computer-smart best friend that helps plan the scans [sic].”

It seems like this viral sensation may actually hit the big screen within the next few years. Fans can only sit back and wait for this greatness to unfold.

