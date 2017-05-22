Lady Antebellum Cover ‘Hey! Baby’ for ‘Dirty Dancing’ Soundtrack

The track, originally performed by Bruce Channel, scores the iconic log balancing scene in the original 1987 film. May 22, 2017 3:38 PM
Filed Under: lady antebellum

Lady Antebellum have released their cover of ‘Hey! Baby’ which appears from the forthcoming Dirty Dancing TV remake.

Related: Lady Antebellum Release ‘You Look Good’ Music Video

The track, originally performed by Bruce Channel, scores the iconic log balancing scene in the original 1987 film which starred Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey. The TV version will star Colt Prattes and Abigail Breslin and airs this Wednesday, May 24th at 8:00 pm on ABC.

Check out Lady A’s take and relive original scene below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Rascal Flatts Drip Pan
Harry Styles Drip Pan
5 Greatest American Idols Drip Pan

Listen Live