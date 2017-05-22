Eric Church Honors Chris Cornell with ‘Rusty Cage’ Cover

By Abby Hassler

Eric Church honored the late Chris Cornell by playing Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage,” at this concert on Friday night (May 19) in Washington, D.C.

Church’s performance was inspired by Johnny Cash’s version of the track on his 1996 album, American II: Unchained. Cornell once described the song as a “hillbilly Black Sabbath,” which would also be a good descriptor for the sound of Church’s fourth studio album, The Outsiders.

Watch the fan footage of the performance below.

