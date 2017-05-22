Drake Gushes over Céline Dion, Contemplates New Tattoo

Drake had a record-breaking night at last night’s (May 21) Billboard Music Awards, taking home thirteen trophies, but the highlight of the evening may have been meeting Céline Dion.

“It means the world,” said the rapper upon meeting his fellow Canadian artist. “You’re very iconic, we love you, I’m like a year away from a Céline tat.”

Check out video of the encounter, and a cute photo featuring Drake’s dad Dennis Graham below.

My dad might have walked away from this pic and said "Da Celine Way"

