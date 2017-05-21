Lana Del Rey Debuts “Cherry” at KROQ Weenie Roast Y Fiesta 2017

After teasing it on social media earlier in the week, Lana Del Rey debuted new song “Cherry” during her afternoon set at the KROQ Weenie Roast Y Fiesta 2017 in Los Angeles on Saturday (May 20).
The official debut of “Cherry” follows a snippet of the song Del Rey shared on Instagram during rehearsals for the 25th edition of the annual radio station festival, held this year at the StubHub Center in Carson, CA.
The singer leaned on her most recent singles released in the last few weeks including “Love” and “Lust for Life,” the title track from the upcoming full-length album which still is without a release date. While “Lust for Life” features the Weeknd, he did not appear to reprise his part of the song, other than on the big screens flanking the stage that showed clips from the track’s music video.
Del Rey also pulled out fan favorites “Video Games,” “Cruel World” and “Summertime Sadness” during her set before ending on “Off to the Races.”
Her next clutch of summer tour dates are all in Europe, with stops at Lollapalooza Paris (July 23) and the Flow Festival in Helsinki (August 11).