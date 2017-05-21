Lana Del Rey Debuts “Cherry” at KROQ Weenie Roast Y Fiesta 2017

After teasing it on social media earlier in the week, Lana Del Rey debuted new song “Cherry” during her afternoon set at the KROQ Weenie Roast Y Fiesta 2017 in Los Angeles on Saturday (May 20).

Lana Del Rey debuts new song "Cherry" at the KROQ Weenie Roast Y Fiesta 2017 (snippet) A post shared by Scott Sterling (@scotttsterling) on May 20, 2017 at 7:37pm PDT

The official debut of “Cherry” follows a snippet of the song Del Rey shared on Instagram during rehearsals for the 25th edition of the annual radio station festival, held this year at the StubHub Center in Carson, CA.

When you're chatting through the verses but snap back into it for the chorus See u Saturday @follow_ashley @missalexkaye A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on May 17, 2017 at 11:21pm PDT

The singer leaned on her most recent singles released in the last few weeks including “Love” and “Lust for Life,” the title track from the upcoming full-length album which still is without a release date. While “Lust for Life” features the Weeknd, he did not appear to reprise his part of the song, other than on the big screens flanking the stage that showed clips from the track’s music video.

Del Rey also pulled out fan favorites “Video Games,” “Cruel World” and “Summertime Sadness” during her set before ending on “Off to the Races.”

Her next clutch of summer tour dates are all in Europe, with stops at Lollapalooza Paris (July 23) and the Flow Festival in Helsinki (August 11).