SPF Vegas 2017 Set Times Announced

This year’s SPF (“SUN.POOL.FUN.”) has expanded to two music-filled nights with Linkin Park kicking off the festivities on Friday, May 19 at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The band’s performance at SPF is the same day their highly anticipated seventh studio album, One More Light is released worldwide. The following night, Saturday, May 20, the party moves poolside when DNCE, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Derulo, Niall Horan and Post Malone perform at Boulevard Pool inside The Cosmopolitan. Doors open at 8:00 PM on both nights. Check out all the set times below.