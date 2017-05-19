Listen to Liam Payne’s New Track ‘Strip That Down’

The solo debut from the former One Direction singer features Migos' Quavo. May 19, 2017 12:21 AM
Liam Payne has released his first single as a solo artist, titled “Strip That Down.”

The former One Direction singer gets an assist from Atlanta rapper Quavo (one-third of Migos).

Liam is the final member of 1D to release solo material. Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, and Zayn Malik have all embarked upon their individual careers and have found nearly instant fan acceptance. Malik, of course, had a head start, he quit the group in 2015.

Check out Payne’s addition to the boy’s post-One Direction catalog below.

