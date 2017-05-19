Iggy Azalea Reveals ‘Digital Distortion’ Release Date

Iggy Azalea dropped her new single ‘Switch’ last night (May 18) which has been in the making for nearly a year.

Working with Brazilian artist Anitta, Azalea said she wanted to take a different approach with her collaborations this time. Instead of going back to some of the same artists she’s worked with in the past, Azalea went with a more unfamliar name because she simply “loved her vibe.”

During a Facebook Live interview, Azalea also revealed her album, titled Digital Distortion, will drop on June 30th. Although there had been plenty of speculation that the album would hit stores at the end of June, a formal date had not been released.

The Aussie even admits that she likes it more than her last album especially because she executive produced this one, and felt like she had more control over what would be on it.

Watch her full interview below.