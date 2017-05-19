A Tribe Called Quest Cancel European Dates after Q-Tip’s Shoulder Surgery

By Hayden Wright

A Tribe Called Quest were confirmed to headline Rosklide Festival in Denmark this summer, but organizers announced that they’ve canceled due to Q-Tip’s recent shoulder surgery. It seems that the circumstances would jeopardize the group’s other European dates this summer, though the Tribe’s representatives have yet to confirm. Ice Cube will take over for them at Rosklide, which takes place from June 21 to July 1.

“We had obviously really looked forward to presenting A Tribe Called Quest this summer, but we fully understand the doctor’s strict orders that Q-Tip cannot perform after his surgery,” the festival wrote. “Ice Cube has managed to fit the show into his busy schedule in the middle of a basketball tournament he is organizing.”