Kesha Writes Essay about Eating Disorder Struggles

By Abby Hassler

Kesha wrote an essay Tuesday (May 17) for Teen Vogue where she opened up about overcoming an eating disorder and other personal struggles.

The singer candidly wrote about how the “amount of body-shaming and baseless slut-shaming online” makes her sick. Reading strangers’ cruel words online fed her insecurities and contributed to her eating disorder problem.

“It became a vicious cycle: When I compared myself to others, I would read more mean comments, which only fed my anxiety and depression,” the singer wrote. “Seeing paparazzi photos of myself and the accompanying catty commentary fueled my eating disorder. The sick irony was that when I was at some of the lowest points in my life, I kept hearing how much better I looked. I knew I was destroying my body with my eating disorder, but the message I was getting was that I was doing great.”

She wrote that taking a step back from social media and the damaging comments has helped her overcome her body image struggles.

Concluding her essay, Kesha revealed she is currently creating a new album that explores her vulnerabilities as strengths, not weaknesses. She also encouraged her fans to “Remember that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. And that no one can take the magic you make.”