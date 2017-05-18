DJ Shadow & Nas Team for ‘Systematic’ Video

By Abby Hassler

DJ Shadow just released a lyric video for his scathing new track “Systematic,” which features the legendary Nas. The song first debuted on the season premiere of HBO’s Silicon Valley.

This is the first new song since Shadow dropped his fifth studio album, The Mountain Will Fall, last year. The DJ/producer also recently added a July run of U.S. dates to his international The Mountain Will Fall tour.

Visit DJ Shadow’s website for more information on his extended tour dates.

Watch the lyric video and check out Shadow’s full tour itinerary below.

May 18 – LiquidRoom – Tokyo, Japan

May 20 – The Star Festival – Kyoto, Japan

May 23 – Jack Rabbit Slim’s – Perth, Australia

May 25 – The Triffid– Brisbane, Australia

May 27/28 – Sydney Opera House – Sydney, Australia

May 31 – 170 Russell Melbourne – Melbourne, Australia

Jun 2 – The Powerstation – Auckland, New Zealand

Jun 9 – Sideways Festival – Helsinki, Finland

Jun 14 – Le Bikini – Ramonville-St-Agne, France

Jun 16 – Sonar by Night – Barcelona, Spain

Jun 17 – Atabal – Biarritz, France

Jun 20 – Elysee Montmarte – Paris, France

Jun 21 – L’Astrolabe – Orleans, France

Jun 22 – Transbordeur – Lyon, France

Jun 24 – Glastonbury Festival – Poole, UK

Jul 6 – Festival d’ete de Quebec – Quebec, Canada

Jul 7 – Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, Ontario

Jul 8 – Park West – Chicago, IL

Jul 10 – Madrid Theatre – Kansas City, MO

Jul 11 – Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO

Jul 12 – The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

Jul 14 – Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA

Jul 15 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

Jul 16 – The UC Theatre – Berkeley, CA

Jul 18 – House of Blues Anaheim – Anaheim, CA

Jul 19 – Rialto Theatre – Tucson, AZ

Jul 21 – Emo’s – Austin, TX

Jul 22 – House of Blues Dallas – Dallas, TX

Jul 23 – House of Blues Houston – Houston, TX

Jul 24 – New Daisy Theatre – Memphis, TN

Jul 25 – Mercury Ballroom – Louisville, KY

Jul 27 – House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA

Jul 28 – Randall’s Island Park / Panorama Festival – New York, NY

Jul 30 – Jefferson Theater – Charlottesville, VA

Jul 31 – Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

Aug 1 – Center Stage – Atlanta, GA

Aug 2 – The Mill & Mine – Knoxville, TN

Aug 4 – Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN

Aug 11 – Sziget Music Festival – Budapest, Hungary

Aug 13 – Fistral Beach and Watergate Bay – Newquay, UK

Aug 15 – Concorde 2 – Brighton, UK

Aug 16 – Concorde 2 – Brighton, UK

Aug 18 – Le Fort de Saint Pere – St Pere, France

Sep 6 – Fort Punta Christo – Pula, Croatia

Sep 9 – Bestival – Lulworth, United Kingdom

Sep 17 – Festaal Kreuzberg – Berlin, Germany

Sep 18 – Technikum – Munich, Germany

Sep 22 – Alte Feuerwache – Mannheim, Germany

Sep 25 – De Roma – Antwerp, Netherlands

Sep 26 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Sept 28 – O2 Academy – Oxford, UK

Sep 30 – O2 Institute – Birmingham, UK

Oct 1 – O2 Academy Leeds – Leeds, UK

Oct 3 – O2 ABC – Glasgow, United Kingdom

Oct 5 – Albert Hall – Manchester, United Kingdom

Oct 6 – O2 Academy Bristol – Bristol, United Kingdom

Oct 7 – Roundhouse – London, United Kingdom