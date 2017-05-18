Carrie Underwood and American Idol Judge Paula Abdul Reunited

By Robyn Collins

On Wednesday night (May 17), American Idol winner Carrie Underwood went to see New Kids on the Block, Boys to Men and Paula Abdul perform at the Bridgestone Arena as part of The Total Package tour.

Abdul, who was an Idol judge when the country singer won, was thrilled to run into Underwood backstage.



“So happy to reunite with the amazingly talented and equally beautiful @carrieunderwood tonight,” Abdul captioned a photo on Instagram of herself hugging country star. “So proud of your journey.”

Underwood shared the same pic, saying, “Well, look who I ran into backstage at #TheTotalPackage Tour! So cool to watch her do her thing!”