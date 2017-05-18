Artists React to Death of Soundgarden Singer Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell, Soundgarden

By Jon Wiederhorn

Musicians and fans around the world are mourning the loss of Soundgarden vocalist Chris Cornell, who died Wednesday (May 17) in Detroit. The cause of death remains unknown.

“RIP Chris Cornell. Incredibly Talented. Incredibly Young. Incredibly Missed,” tweeted Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page.

“SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell!” wrote Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro. “Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP.”

