Snoop Dogg to Host Revamped Game Show ‘The Joker’s Wild’

By Robyn Collins

Hip-hop veteran and celebrity entertainer Snoop Dogg will host a revival of the classic ’70s game show The Joker’s Wild.

The half-hour program will feature a casino set with classic over-sized dice and playing cards featured in the original show. Contestants will answer street-smart questions to win.

The set will also include the original slot machine from the show reports Variety.

Snoop will executive produce the show with Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Moriniof SMAC, Ted Chung of Snoopadelic Films, and Vincent Rubino.

While you’re waiting for The Joker’s Wild to air, you can enjoy watching the rapper and Martha Stewart on their new cooking show Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.