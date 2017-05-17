Kendrick Lamar Painting to Grace U.S. Capitol Building

Tiona Cordova won the annual District Congressional Art Competition. May 17, 2017 1:25 PM
Filed Under: Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar’s likeness will grace the U.S. Capitol Building.

Related: Kendrick Lamar Crashes The Weeknd’s L.A. Concert

Tiona Cordova of Pueblo, Colorado won the annual District Congressional Art Competition for high school students with a portrait of the Compton rapper, titled “Utmost Appreciation.” The painting will be on display for one year.

Colorado Congressman Scott Tipton announced the winner and shared the artwork via his social media accounts.

Check out the winning painting below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Harry Styles Drip Pan
5 Greatest American Idols Drip Pan
Chris Stapleton Drip Pan

Listen Live