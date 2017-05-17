Ice Cube and James Corden Come to Blows Over Fake Basketball Game

By Hayden Wright

Ice Cube stopped by The Late Late Show studio to chat about BIG3, his 3-on-3 basketball league that recruits NBA greats to play a concept game. Corden had some questions about hand-checking and Cube gave him a lesson he won’t forget. When the pair stood up to simulate game play with an invisible basketball, Corden got cute with some imaginary finger spins and dribble action. That’s when things got heated.

Related: Ice Cube: ‘The First Two Scripts I Wrote Were Wack; The Third One Was ‘Friday’”

The legendary MC hand-checked Corden, who fell to the ground, stood up, and pushed his opponent twice. “What you wanna do!” Cube shouted as they acted out some basketball aggression. They pair were in each other’s faces when Jason DeRulo stood up to break the fight apart—”It’s just basketball!”

“This is bulls—, Cube!” Corden shouted.

“You floppin’ already,” he replied.

Watch the tense Late Late Show moment here: