Watch Gucci Mane and Zaytoven Perform Acoustic Set at ‘Piano Nights’

There was no DJ or backing band at the show. May 17, 2017 9:42 AM
Filed Under: Gucci Mane, Zaytoven

By Robyn Collins

Gucci Mane and Zaytoven took the stage together last night (May 16) for a live piano bar-style performance.

Related: Migos Drop ‘Slippery’ Video Featuring Gucci Mane

The pair delivered new arrangements of their songs, with Zaytoven on upright piano and Gucci on the mic. There was no DJ or band to back them.

The “Piano Nights” event was part of the Red Bull Music Academy Festival New York.

Gucci has appeared on Mike WiLL Made-It’s track “Perfect Pint” with Kendrick Lamar and Rae Sremmurd and teamed up with Nicki Minaj for the collaborative track “Make Love.”

The rapper also announced that his autobiography is due out in September.

Watch the “Piano Bar” performance below:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Harry Styles Drip Pan
5 Greatest American Idols Drip Pan
Chris Stapleton Drip Pan

Listen Live