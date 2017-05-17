Miniature David Bowie Statue Unveiled

By Hayden Wright

David Bowie created his Ziggy Stardust persona in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, and the town has plans to erect a statue in his honor called Earthly Messenger. The giant bronze will be unveiled later this year, but today we get a look at a miniature of the monument.

Earthly Messenger features several different Bowies, but prominently features Ziggy Stardust and an older, more conservatively dressed rendering of the rock star. It was designed by sculptor Andrew Sinclair and will take shape under the arches of Market Square. Bowie references the site in his song “Five Years.” Speakers above the life-size sculpture will play one of 2,000 tracks every hour.

The status was funded through a combination of grants and crowdfunding—adding up to the tune of £100,000 ($129,410). Complete installation is expected to be finished by next March.

Check out the miniature version here.