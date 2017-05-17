Carrie Underwood Shares Son Isaiah’s Abstract ‘Elmo’ Painting

Let's just call it abstract. May 17, 2017 1:23 PM
Filed Under: carrie underwood

Carrie Underwood took to Instagram this afternoon to show off some artwork by her two-year-old son Isaiah.

“Isaiah painted this last night while we were at the game…,” Carrie wrote. “We asked him this morning what it was and he said ‘Elmo.’ I totally get it! We may have a little artist in the making! #abstract #toddlerart #elmo.”

The game in question was of course game three of NHL Conference Finals. Underwood is married to the Nashville Predators’ Mike Fisher, whose team took a series lead after beating the Anaheim Ducks 2-1.

Check out Isaiah’s Elmo below.

