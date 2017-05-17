A$AP Rocky Robbed of $1.5 Million in Jewelry

By Abby Hassler

Three robbers stole $1.5 million in jewelry and other items from A$AP Rocky’s Beverly Grove home last night (May 17), according to CBS Los Angeles.

Officer Liliana Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division said a woman who was staying at the residence was outside when one of the individuals pulled out a gun, held it to her head, and forced her back into the home. The burglars took the jewelry and tried to steal a safe, but left it on the sidewalk outside. The woman does not own the home, but was home alone and was not injured during the invasion.

This is a developing story.