Listen to 3 New Travis Scott Tracks

By Annie Reuter

Travis Scott dropped three new tracks one day after he was arrested in Arkansas for allegedly inciting a riot at Walmart Ampitheater. According to XXL, the rapper was arrested on charges of “inciting a riot, endangering the welfare of a minor and disorderly conduct.” Hours later, three songs were uploaded and then posted to his Soundcloud account.

The three tracks feature the rapper spitting rhymes with three different producers at the helm. “Purple & Green” features Playboi Carti and was produced by Sevn Thomas while “Butterfly Effect” was produced by Murda Beatz. Meanwhile, the smooth beats of “A Man” was assisted by Southside. Listen to all three tracks below.