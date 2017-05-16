Rancid Unleash Political Anthem ‘Telegraph Avenue’

By Abby Hassler

Rancid debuted a new politically charged single “Telegraph Avenue” today (May 16).

“The ones who stand for freedom of speech, well this one goes out to you,” sings Tim Armstrong. “Well, I can still hear your voice, on Telegraph Avenue.”

The track appears on their upcoming ninth studio album, Trouble Maker, set to arrive June 9. The record will be the follow-up to the punk band’s 2014 release …Honor Is All We Know.

Fans can pre-order the LP on the band’s website.

Watch Rancid perform “Telegraph Avenue” below.