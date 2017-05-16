Phantogram Announce Summer Tour Dates

By Abby Hassler

Following their appearance at Coachella last month, Phantogram have announced a leg of North American summer tour dates. The tour begins with a benefit show for the David Lynch Foundation May 17 at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles.

Related: Phantogram Mix French New Wave and Max Headroom for ‘Fall In Love’ Video

Tycho and Miike Snow will join Phantogram for select shows on the summer outing. The band will also be making stops at the major music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Governors Ball, Sasquatch!, Firefly, Osheaga and more.

Phantogram will also be donating a dollar from their ticket sales for shows July 14th and on to The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Fans can get more tour information and see available ticket packages on the band’s website. Tickets go on sale May 19 at 10 a.m.

Check out the tour dates below.

5/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey w/ How to Dress Well

5/20 – Denver, CO @ Project Pabst

5/28 – Quincy, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival

6/4 – New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball

6/18 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

6/29 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House

6/30 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino*

7/1 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre U.C. Berkeley*

7/8 – Austin, TX @ Stubbs BBQ

7/11 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’été de Québec 2017

7/12 – Ottawa, ON @ RBC Bluesfest

7/14 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

7/15 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

7/16 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Fest

7/18 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live^

7/19 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live^

7/21 – Asheville, NC @ Highland Brewing Company^

7/22 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore^

7/23 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion^

7/25 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall^

7/26 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point^

7/27 – Schaghticoke, NY @ Schaghticoke Fair^

7/28 – Oro-Medonte, ONT @ WayHome Festival

7/29 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival

8/1 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre

8/4 – Chicago, IL -@ Lollapalooza

8/6 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga

8/7 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

* w/ Miike Snow

^ w/ Tycho

Never miss a tour date from Phantogram with Eventful.