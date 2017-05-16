James Hetfield Debates Supporting Raiders After Vegas Move

By Abby Hassler

Metallica frontman James Hetfield still isn’t too happy about the Raiders move from Oakland to Las Vegas. TMZ Sports caught up with Hetfield who said he still is “a little pissed” about the relocation.

Hetfield had actively campaigned for the Raiders to stay in the city, but ultimately his efforts didn’t pay off when the team’s owner Mark Davis, garnered league approval to move the team. The move will take place in 2019.

While bummed, Hetfield can’t help but be loyal to his childhood team, saying “I grew up with the Raiders, so that will be how it is. … I will support them, I’m sure.”

Watch the encounter below.