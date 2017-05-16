Watch Metallica Rock ‘Colbert’ with ‘Now That We’re Dead’

The Bay Area thrash band positively slayed. May 16, 2017 9:43 AM
Metallica

By Annie Reuter

Metallica stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday (May 15) for a face-melting performance of “Now That We’re Dead,” from the band’s new album Hardwired… to Self-Destruct. During a day off from their WorldWired Tour, Metallica dropped by the New York studio to share with the studio audience what fans get to experience every night on the road — sans the blazing pyro and fireworks display.

Frontman James Hetfield opened the song with a very metal introduction: “If you want to live forever, then first you must die!”

The declaration set the tone for a five-minute performance filled with rhythmic shifts, chugging riffs, caustic vocals and a ripping solo. Check it out below:

Metallica’s WorldWired Tour runs through August.

