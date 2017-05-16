Liam Payne Reveals ‘Strip That Down’ Cover Artwork

The former One Direction star's debut solo single arrives May 19. May 16, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: Liam Payne, quavo

By Abby Hassler

Liam Payne took to social media to debut the cover artwork for his highly anticipated debut solo single, “Strip That Down.” The song drops May 19 and features a collaboration with Migos’ Quavo.

Much like the song’s title, the cover features Payne revealing a lot of skin and showing off his tattooed left arm. The background also looks similar to a previously released teaser clip from his upcoming single.

Related: It Looks like Liam Payne is Teasing Migos Track in Short Video

Captioning his post on social media, Payne wrote, “Artwork revealed ✅ let me know what you think? #STRIPTHATDOWN ⬇️”

Check out the post below.

