Blac Youngsta Surrenders in Young Dolph Shootout Investigation

Youngsta and 2 other men turned themselves in after warrants were issued for their arrest. May 16, 2017 5:49 PM
By Abby Hassler

In February, previously unknown assailants fired more than 100 rounds into Young Dolph’s SUV as the rapper was riding to his concert. No one was injured, as Dolph had previously dropped $300,000 for a bulletproof ride.

Now, fellow rapper Blac Youngsta and two other men surrendered Tuesday (May 16) in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to WSCO TV. Each individual is charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied property and felony conspiracy.

XXL obtained a statement from Youngsta’s camp which reads:

Memphis-based rap artist Blac Youngsta has turned himself in on charges filed in Charlotte, N.C. The warrants served were based on lyrics from rapper Young Dolph’s Bulletproof Mixtape. Youngsta will await arraignment while he maintains innocence and no involvement with the incident.

 

