Blac Youngsta Surrenders in Young Dolph Shootout Investigation

By Abby Hassler

In February, previously unknown assailants fired more than 100 rounds into Young Dolph’s SUV as the rapper was riding to his concert. No one was injured, as Dolph had previously dropped $300,000 for a bulletproof ride.

Now, fellow rapper Blac Youngsta and two other men surrendered Tuesday (May 16) in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to WSCO TV. Each individual is charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied property and felony conspiracy.

XXL obtained a statement from Youngsta’s camp which reads: