Adam Levine Wishes ‘Baddest’ Wife Behati Prinsloo Happy Birthday

May 16, 2017 4:17 PM
Filed Under: Adam Levine

By Abby Hassler

Adam Levine took to social media to wish his wife Behati Prinsloo a happy 28th birthday. The couple married in 2014 and welcomed their first child, Dusty Rose Levine, last year.

Related: Watch Adam Levine Honor Christina Grimmie with ‘Hey Jude’ Performance

The Maroon 5 frontman posted an adorable photo of his wife with the caption, “Happy birthday to the baddest b—- on planet earth. baddest mom…baddest wife…baddest bad a–…My Queen ❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️❤️”

Check out the sweet post below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Harry Styles Drip Pan
5 Greatest American Idols Drip Pan
Chris Stapleton Drip Pan

Listen Live