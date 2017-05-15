Taylor Swift Legal Expert Challenged in Sexual Assault Case

There has been a new development today in the legal battle between Taylor Swift and former Denver Country radio DJ, David Mueller.

Muller sued Swift in 2015, claiming he was fired after false allegations that he groped the singer at an event in 2013. Swift countersued that same year claiming sexual assault and battery.

Just this week, Muller’s attorneys have filed a motion to preclude the testimony of Lorraine Bayard de Volo Ph.D., an expert for Swift’s legal team, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bayard teaches women and gender studies at University of Colorado Boulder and wrote an opinion in which she posits in part: “This perfect storm of threats to Mr. Mueller’s perceived status is consistent with the well-settled, academically-accepted, perceived threats to status that motivate a man to commit sexual harassment or assault.”

In the motion to exclude, Muller’s attorney Gabriel McFarland writes: “She has never before served as an expert witness, and apparently has no training in psychology. Nonetheless, according to Ms. Bayard de Volo’s written report, she intends to opine that Mr. Mueller had the profile of a person likely to sexually assault women.”

There has been no ruling at this time, Swift and Muller are currently scheduled to go to trial in early August.