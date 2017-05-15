Drake’s Toronto Slang Needs Subtitles in New Comedic Bit

"It's a 3 out or 10 bro!" May 15, 2017 2:50 PM
Filed Under: Drake

By Abby Hassler

Drake is breaking back into the acting world, but this time, he won’t be playing Jimmy Brooks on Degrassi. Drizzy appears in the T-Dot Goon Scrap DVD 2 from 4YallEntertainment as a fictionalized version of himself.

Related: Drake Chaperones Cousin and Her Date at High School Prom

Speaking in an exaggerated Toronto-slang dialect, Drizzy first shares a few laughs with Canadian comedians Jae and Trey Richards. Subtitles are required.

The scene goes quickly south, however, when the “Hotline Bling” star rates the brothers’ DVD a low 3 out of 10. This rating leads to the brothers and Drake getting into a silly shouting match over the incident.

Check out the full clip below. Drizzy appears around the 4-minute mark.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Harry Styles Drip Pan
5 Greatest American Idols Drip Pan
Chris Stapleton Drip Pan

Listen Live