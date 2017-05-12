Watch Paramore Cover the Strokes’ ‘Someday’

By Hayden Wright

Earlier this week, Paramore kicked off their tour to support After Laughter, with a gig in Nashville. They played catalog mainstays like “Misery Business” and the Grammy-winning “Ain’t It Fun” while performing some of the album’s new material (“Hard Times” and “I Told You So”) for the first time. Hayley Williams and company even slipped a Strokes cover into the set list; They performed “Someday” from the band’s 2001 album Is This It.

Williams recently discussed the turmoil surrounding After Laughter‘s production.

“You can run on the fumes of being a teenager for as long as you want, but eventually life hits you really hard,” she told The New York Times. “I didn’t even know if we were going to make another record. There was a moment when I didn’t even want it to happen. Then it was like, I want it to happen, but I don’t know how we’re going to do it.”

After Laughter was released today.

Watch their cover of “Someday” here.

Check out The Strokes’ original here.

And listen to ‘After Laughter’ below.