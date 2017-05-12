DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Paramore to Embark on Third Parahoy! Festival at Sea

May 12, 2017 12:43 PM
Filed Under: Paramore

By Abby Hassler

Paramore have announced their third Parahoy! concert cruise, which will take place from April 6 to 10, 2018. After two successful experiences, the grammy-winning rock band will continue the four-day festival at sea next year.

Related: Watch Paramore Cover the Strokes’ ‘Someday’

This floating festival will sail from Miami, Florida, to Nassau, Bahamas, and promises an epic, interactive musical journey.

The first Parahoy! took place in 2014, featuring Tegan & Sara and New Found Glory. Returning in 2016, special guests included CHVRCHES, Lights and more. The 2018 lineup is yet-to-be announced but will be hand-picked by Paramore’s Hayley, Taylor and Zac.

To learn more information or to reserve your spot, visit the event’s website starting today!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

5 Greatest American Idols Drip Pan
Chris Stapleton Drip Pan
Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan

Listen Live