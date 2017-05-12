Listen to Justin Bieber Rap on New Diplo Track

DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

"Bank Roll" also features Featuring Young Thug and Rich the Kid. May 12, 2017 2:09 PM
Filed Under: Diplo, Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is a talented guy, but can he rap?

On the new Diplo track “Bank Roll,” the Biebs showcases his flow along with rappers Young Thug and Rich the Kid.

“I just wanna know if there’s gon’ be some interference,” Bieber spits “cause I’m lookin’ all around if that ass makin’ an appearance.”

Later in his verse, the singer acknowledges the ever present paparazzi. “Got dinner reservations out at Boa, yeah the cameras always flashin’ when we show up, gotta look fly, cause you know they takin’ photos.”

Listen to the explicit track below.

