Austin Mahone and Hardwell Team for ‘Creatures Of The Night’

May 12, 2017 1:25 PM
Filed Under: Austin Mahone, Hardwell

By Abby Hassler

DJ Hardwell and Austin Mahone have joined forces to drop a high-energy new track “Creatures Of The Night” today (May 12). Hardwell previously teased the new single at Ultra Music Festival 2017 in March.

The two musical giants have created an anthem that combines Mahone’s signature vocals with Hardwell’s revolutionary sounds. This track is poised to dominate summer playlists.

Listen to “Creatures Of The Night” below.

