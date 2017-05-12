DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Fetty Wap Throws Dystopian Party in ‘Aye’ Video

The rapper knows how to turn up at post-apocalyptic parties May 12, 2017 12:52 PM
Filed Under: Fetty Wap

By Abby Hassler

Fetty Wap dropped the music video for his latest track “Aye” off his upcoming second studio album, King Zoo, which is slated for release June 7.

Directed by Michael Garcia, the video features the “My Way” rapper in a post-apocalyptic world, where he turns a low-key dystopian dive bar into a full-blown Fetty party with liquor, cash, women and dancing galore.

“This is the one my fans been waiting for. It’s go time—King Zoo season! We went crazy with the video, and it’s something I’ve never done before,” Petty explained in press release. “I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Watch the “Aye” music video below.

 

