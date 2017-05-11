Wilco Cover Elvis Costello’s ‘(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding’

By Hayden Wright

“(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding” is one of Elvis Costello’s signature tracks, and the Nick Lowe-written song has been covered hundreds of times. For the Spotify Singles Series, Wilco took a stab at the pop-rock classic. The alt-rock icons took a more mellow approach to the song, stripping away Costello’s rollicking charisma to focus on the simple melody.

The band also performed its own “If I Was A Child” for the Singles Series. Listen to the Wilco cover here:

And the Elvis Costello original here: