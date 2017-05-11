DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Wilco Cover Elvis Costello’s ‘(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding’

Still nothing funny 'bout peace, love and understanding. May 11, 2017 9:54 AM
Filed Under: Elvis Costello, Wilco

By Hayden Wright

“(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding” is one of Elvis Costello’s signature tracks, and the Nick Lowe-written song has been covered hundreds of times. For the Spotify Singles Series, Wilco took a stab at the pop-rock classic. The alt-rock icons took a more mellow approach to the song, stripping away Costello’s rollicking charisma to focus on the simple melody.

Related: Wilco Announce 2017 Concert Dates

The band also performed its own “If I Was A Child” for the Singles Series. Listen to the Wilco cover here:

And the Elvis Costello original here:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

5 Greatest American Idols Drip Pan
Chris Stapleton Drip Pan
Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan

Listen Live