Travis Scott Designs T-Shirt for Houston Rockets Playoff Game

May 11, 2017 2:10 PM
Filed Under: Travis Scott

By Robyn Collins

Rapper Travis Scott put his creativity to work for the Houston Rockets and their fans.

Those attending Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against San Antonio Thursday night (May 11) will receive exclusive t-shirts designed in collaboration between the Houston native and the home team.

The red t-shirts have a Rockets logo above the team’s playoff slogan “Run As One” in Scott’s handwriting.

The words “Curated By Travis Scott” and the game information are printed on the shirt’s left side. The left sleeve advertises Scott’s new record label, “Cactus Jack.”

Check out Scott’s creation below.

