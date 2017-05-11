The Offspring’s Dexter Holland Completes Ph.D.

By Abby Hassler

What has The Offspring’s Dexter Holland been up to lately? Finishing his dissertation defense for his Ph.D. in Molecular Biology, of course.

Holland announced to his fans that he graduated from the University of Southern California with his degree today (May 11) and has published his dissertation, entitled, “Discovery of Mature MicroRNASequences within the Protein-Coding Regions of Global HIV-1 Genomes: Predictions of Novel Mechanisms for Viral Infection and Pathogenicity.”

Related: The Offspring and Sublime with Rome Announce Summer Tour Dates

Dedicated Offspring fans might remember Holland had been pursuing his Ph.D. years ago, but put his studies on hold to tour with the band. He went back to school a few years ago and completed his 175-page thesis this year.

His research focused on the human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV, which is the virus that causes AIDS. Holland said he is interested in virology and wanted to contribute to helping the worldwide epidemic in this small way.

“My research is not meant to be a cure or even an immediate step toward a cure, but I believe that by adding to the vast amount of information that we’ve learned about HIV in the last 30 years or so, we’ll get there,” Holland explained. “Toward that end, I’m going to continue to do research, and you’ll probably see some of my research papers get published here and there over the next few years.”

The band is currently on tour and recording new music. Check out Holland’s thesis here.