DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Shakira Announces New Album ‘El Dorado’

May 11, 2017 5:12 PM
Filed Under: Shakira

By Abby Hassler 

Shakira’s hips and words don’t lie. In February, the Columbian superstar confirmed she would be releasing new music “very soon” on social media.

Related: Shakira & Carlos Vives Face Plagiarism Complaint Over ‘La Bicicleta’

Making good on this promise today (May 11), the singer unveiled the cover of her 11th studio album, El Dorado. The record is slated for release May 26. The cover’s artwork features the international diva taking a seductive milk bath, staring straight ahead at the camera.

Check out the post below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

5 Greatest American Idols Drip Pan
Chris Stapleton Drip Pan
Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan

Listen Live