By Jon Wiederhorn

Marilyn Manson has always embraced shtick and double entendres, but maybe he realized that calling an album Say10 (wordplay for Satan) was a little silly. So he’s changed the name of the upcoming record to Heaven Upside Down.

On the upside, Manson has finished the album and has announced European tour dates, starting July 20 in Budapest, Hungary. Heaven Upside Down will be the follow-up to 2015’s The Pale Emperor. Manson made the striking declaration to FabulousTV at the premiere of the film King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword.

The new Manson record was widely believed to be coming out on Valentine’s Day, 2017, but when day that came and went, a rep for the rocker said the album is now tentatively scheduled for summer 2017.

As for the album: “It is, I would say, the last thing people would expect after hearing The Pale Emperor. Coming from the people who I’ve played it to, it’s a combination of ‘Antichrist Superstar’ and ‘Mechanical Animals’ in feeling.”

However, Manson added that any similarities with his past albums is strictly coincidental. “It wasn’t my intent to go backwards,” he said. “Everything goes in a full circle and it just becomes, without cannibalising work from the past, the same thing: which is ultimately you. I’m a little over-anxious to release it, so it was done very quickly, but it’s by far the most thematic and over-complicated thing that I’ve done. In a way, it’s deceptively delightful to strangers. It’s like the old saying that the devil’s greatest secret is that people don’t believe he exists.”

North American tour dates to support Heaven Upside Down have not yet been announced.

