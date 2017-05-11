July 20 – Budapest Park Open Air: Budapest, Hungary
July 21 – Metal Hammer Festival: Katowice, Poland
Jul 22 – Junge Garde: Dresden, Germany
July 24 – METALDAYS 2017: Tolmin, Slovenia
July 25 – Rock in Roma: Rome, Italy
July 26 – Villafranca Castle: Verona, Italy
July 28-29 – Qstock 2017: Oulu, Finland
July 31 – Stadium Live: Moscow, Russia
August 2 – Sport Palace: Kiev, Ukraine
August  4 – Waken Open Air: Wacken, Germany
August 5 – TivoliVredenberg – Ronda: Utrecht, NL
August 6 – Lokerse Festival: Lokeren, Belgium
August 10 – Festival Rock Oz’Arenes: Avenches, Switzerland
August  12 – Fête du Bruit: Landerneau, France