DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

KRS-One Memorialized the Wrong Beastie Boy in New Track

May 11, 2017 5:46 PM
Filed Under: Ad-Rock, Adam "MCA" Yauch, Beastie Boys, krs-one

By Abby Hassler

KRS-One might want to double check the facts behind his future rhymes after putting out the track “Hip Hop Speaks From Heaven,” from his latest album, The World is Mind.

He mistakenly honors the wrong Beastie Boy in this latest single, which pays tribute to fallen rappers like Tupac, Biggie and A Tribe Called Quest’s Phife Dawg.

Related: KRS-One Pays Tribute to Phife Dawg with New Song

“Like a late fog in the mist/ I see King Ad-Rock and rest in peace Nate Dogg/ Their names and their natures will last … When it comes to Hip Hop/ Here’s the lesson/ Start praising your own people/ Hip Hop speaks from heaven,” he raps.

Beastie Boy Ad-Rock, contrary to KRS-One’s verse, is still alive. It was member Adam “MCA” Yauch who passed away after a battle with cancer in 2012.

Listen to the error around the 3:15 mark below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

5 Greatest American Idols Drip Pan
Chris Stapleton Drip Pan
Kendrick Lamar Damn Drip Pan

Listen Live