Frank Ocean Responds to Father’s $14.5 Million Lawsuit

By Robyn Collins

Frank Ocean has filed a counter-suit to his father’s libel lawsuit, which was drafted after Frank Ocean published an essay on Tumblr following the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando in 2016.

The original February 2017 lawsuit came about because in the essay, Ocean wrote, “I was 6 years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a faggot as he dragged me out of a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn’t be served because she was dirty.”

Cooksey denied the allegations, saying the accusation “damaged his financial opportunities in film and music.” He has demanded $14.5 million in damages. Cooksey also refers to his son’s relationship with “devil worshiper,” Tyler, The Creator, reports Fader.

Yesterday, May 10, Ocean and his legal team filed their official response to his father’s lawsuit.

Ocean said his essay “speaks for itself” and denied the majority of Cooksey’s allegations, saying they’re “statements of opinion, and thus not the proper subjects of a libel claim.”

Ocean asked for dismissal of the lawsuit and that his father cover all of his legal fees. Ocean’s full complaint against Cooksey can be seen here.