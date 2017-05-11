DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIALL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Chris Brown & Nas Honor Chinx on New Track ‘Die Young’

May 11, 2017 11:54 AM
Filed Under: Chinx, Chris Brown, nas

By Abby Hassler

On May 17, 2015, an unknown assailant gunned down rapper Chinx in Queens, New York. To honor their fallen friend, Chris Brown and Nas teamed up on “Die Young,” which is a remix of a track from Chinx’s posthumously released Welcome to JFK.

The heartfelt single hits on tough topics ranging from gang violence to police brutality to racism, especially in Brown’s verse where he sings, “Hear the gunshot sounds, another black man down. Another innocent killed by the police/which side are you on?”

Later, Nas drops in, rapping, “In the projects it’s made so we don’t progress/Experimental tests watch us kill each other, film another homicide/They taping—nobody make it/See he going to kill the same lab rat he was raised with.”

Listen to “Die Young” below.

